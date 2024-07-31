Ugro Capital standalone net profit rises 20.29% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 36.65% to Rs 291.44 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Ugro Capital rose 20.29% to Rs 30.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 36.65% to Rs 291.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 213.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.291.44213.2761.3561.3452.7943.2042.8435.6530.3625.24