Deco-Mica reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 12.64% to Rs 15.90 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net loss of Deco-Mica reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 12.64% to Rs 15.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 18.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.15.9018.205.167.360.390.950.070.62-0.030.44