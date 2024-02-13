Sensex (    %)
                        
Coal India, M&amp;M, JSW Energy, Lemon Tree Hotels in focus

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Coal India: The company reported 18% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 9094 crore on a 3% increase in revenue to Rs 36154 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Q3 FY23.
JSW Energy: JSW Energy said that its wholly owned subsidiary, JSW Neo Energy has received Letter of Awards (LoA) for a wind capacity of 500 MW from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for setting up wind power project.
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M): The company reported production of 1,01,169 units in January 2024 as compared to 76,421 units in the corresponding period of the last fiscal. Sales rose to 72,198 units from 61,326 units.
Lemon Tree Hotels: The company has signed a License Agreement for upcoming hotel in Marpalle, Vikarabad District, Telangana under the companys brand Lemon Tree Resort. This hotel will be spread over 5 acres and have 50 rooms including 14 villas of which 5 would be water villas.
Aurionpro Solutions: The company's board has approved issue of up to 9,02,935 equity shares on a preferential basis at Rs 2,215 per share, aggregating to Rs 200 crore.
First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 9:04 AM IST

