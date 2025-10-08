Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 09:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stock Alert: Advait Energy Transitions, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals, Container Corp, IFGL Refractories

Stock Alert: Advait Energy Transitions, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals, Container Corp, IFGL Refractories

Image

Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

RBL Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 8 October 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Advait Energy Transitions has secured a significant order worth Rs 87.29 crore from PowerGrid Corporation of India for the supply of an emergency restoration system (ERS) package.

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals announced the appointment of Nirav Niranjankumar Vora as the chief financial officer (CFO) & key managerial personnel (KMP) of the company, with effect from 7 October 2025.

Container Corporation of India has entered into a strategic agreement with UltraTech Cement to facilitate the transportation of bulk cement using specialized tank containers.

IFGL Refractories has announced that Navin Kumar Das has resigned from the position of chief human resources officer (CHRO) with effect close working hours on 6 October 2025.

 

Dishman Carbogen Amcis announced that its subsidiary has entered into a strategic agreement with Celonic Group to develop and deliver a fully integrated antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) development platform.

MedPlus Health Services has announced that its subsidiary, Optival Health Solutions has received a suspension order for a drug license pertaining to one of its retail stores in Chhattisgarh.

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 7:54 AM IST

