Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Delhi International Airport Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 379.12 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Delhi International Airport Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 379.12 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 12.01% to Rs 1069.85 crore

Net Loss of Delhi International Airport Pvt reported to Rs 379.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 120.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.01% to Rs 1069.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 955.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1069.85955.16 12 OPM %26.9131.12 -PBDT-92.91102.55 PL PBT-379.12-90.38 -319 NP-379.12-120.38 -215

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Blackstone

Blackstone in talks to acquire shopping center owner Retail Opportunity

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India markets likely to open lower, shows GIFT Nifty; Asia markets mixed

Narendra Modi, Modi

J'khand polls: PM Modi to address rallies in Chaibasa, Garhwa today

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Maharashtra CM

CM Shinde lauds Ladki Bahin scheme, terms MVA 'Maha Vasooli Aghadi'

stocks, funds, small-caps, large-caps, india inc, tech, markets, investment, shares, dividends, brokers, shares, company, firms, BSE, exchange, earnings, results, profit, loss, dividend payout, tax

Dividend, stock-split: Coal India, & 5 others to turn ex-date tomorrow

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

Explore News

Muhurat Trading LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuhurat TradingAndroid 16 Release Word of the Year 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon