Delta Corp slips on reporting dismal Q1 performance

Delta Corp fell 2.14% to Rs 62.16 after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 212.42 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with a net profit of Rs 29.46 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations declined 8.48% YoY to Rs 168.55 crore from Rs 184.17 crore.

The company reported profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 27.74 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 37.57 crore in the same period last year. The company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 306.73 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses declined 4.97% to Rs 150.40 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 158.27 crore in Q1 FY26. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 13.93 crore (down 2.04% YoY), employee benefit expenses were at Rs 42.96 crore (up 7.37% YoY), and license fees & registration charges stood at Rs 27.41 crore (down 9.33% YoY) during the period under review.

On the segmental front, revenue from the casino gaming division declined 12.08% YoY to Rs 151.85 crore in Q1 FY27, while revenue from the hospitality division rose 37.92% YoY to Rs 16.55 crore during the quarter.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.50 per equity share, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing AGM. The board fixed Monday, 17 August 2026, as the record date for determining shareholders entitlement to the final dividend.

Delta Corp is engaged in the casino (live, electronic, and online) gaming industry in India. The company is engaged in diversified segments like casino gaming, online gaming, hospitality, and real estate.

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