Denis Chem Lab standalone net profit declines 37.39% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.45% to Rs 46.17 croreNet profit of Denis Chem Lab declined 37.39% to Rs 2.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 3.45% to Rs 46.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 47.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales46.1747.82 -3 OPM %9.2312.30 -PBDT4.686.37 -27 PBT3.034.71 -36 NP2.213.53 -37
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content