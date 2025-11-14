Mohit Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 4.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.52% to Rs 43.08 croreNet profit of Mohit Paper Mills rose 4.29% to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.52% to Rs 43.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 34.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales43.0834.32 26 OPM %12.6513.55 -PBDT4.054.23 -4 PBT2.062.27 -9 NP2.192.10 4
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content