Destiny Logistics &amp; Infra standalone net profit rises 79.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 0.16% to Rs 49.71 crore
Net profit of Destiny Logistics & Infra rose 79.00% to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.16% to Rs 49.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 2.42% to Rs 2.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.94% to Rs 57.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 56.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales49.7149.63 0 57.8256.72 2 OPM %6.063.79 -6.765.54 - PBDT2.541.73 47 3.042.89 5 PBT2.491.73 44 2.942.89 2 NP1.791.00 79 2.122.07 2
First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

