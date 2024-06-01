Business Standard
S.M. Gold standalone net profit rises 42.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Sales rise 47.25% to Rs 35.28 crore
Net profit of S.M. Gold rose 42.86% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 47.25% to Rs 35.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 11.21% to Rs 1.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.23% to Rs 62.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales35.2823.96 47 62.2550.93 22 OPM %0.54-2.21 -2.281.37 - PBDT0.320.40 -20 1.381.45 -5 PBT0.300.38 -21 1.351.42 -5 NP0.400.28 43 1.191.07 11
First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 5:19 PM IST

