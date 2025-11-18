Deutsche Investment India Pvt standalone net profit declines 44.61% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.72% to Rs 67.54 croreNet profit of Deutsche Investment India Pvt declined 44.61% to Rs 9.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 14.72% to Rs 67.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 79.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales67.5479.20 -15 OPM %79.2781.25 -PBDT12.4922.35 -44 PBT12.4822.34 -44 NP9.1916.59 -45
