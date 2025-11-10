Devine Impex standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.92% to Rs 0.37 croreNet profit of Devine Impex rose 200.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 22.92% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.370.48 -23 OPM %10.812.08 -PBDT0.040.01 300 PBT0.040.01 300 NP0.030.01 200
