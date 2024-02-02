Devyani International consolidated net profit declines 86.58% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 6.64% to Rs 843.13 croreNet profit of Devyani International declined 86.58% to Rs 9.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 71.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 6.64% to Rs 843.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 790.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales843.13790.60 7 OPM %17.3522.00 -PBDT102.66144.18 -29 PBT9.6873.55 -87 NP9.6271.67 -87
