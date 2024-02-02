Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Devyani International consolidated net profit declines 86.58% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Sales rise 6.64% to Rs 843.13 crore
Net profit of Devyani International declined 86.58% to Rs 9.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 71.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 6.64% to Rs 843.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 790.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales843.13790.60 7 OPM %17.3522.00 -PBDT102.66144.18 -29 PBT9.6873.55 -87 NP9.6271.67 -87
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Nifty above 21,900; oil and gas shares rises

YUMPUM - Revolutionizing Food Delivery: Order from Multiple Restaurants in One Go

Uma Exports Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 3.11%

Fat Tiger Excites Food Enthusiasts with the Grand Opening of Their New Outlet in Ardee Mall, Gurgaon

NSE SME DelaPlex climbs on debut

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

NSE SME Docmode Health Technologies spurts on listing

Gokaldas Exports surges after signing deal to acquire Matrix Clothing; Q3 PAT at Rs 30 crore

Lorenzini Apparels standalone net profit rises 1294.12% in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 12:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEDelhi Weather UpdateFM Nirmala SitharamanBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon