NSE SME Docmode Health Technologies spurts on listing

Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Shares of Docmode Health Technologies were quoting at Rs 180.75 on the NSE, a premium of 128.80% compared with the issue price of Rs 79.
The scrip was listed at Rs 190.25, a premium of 140.82% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently frozen in a lower limit of 5% over its listing price.
The counter hit a high of Rs 199.75 and a low of Rs 180.75. About 5.80 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.
Docmode Health Technologies' IPO was subscribed 201.87 times. The issue opened for bidding on 25 January 2024 and it closed on 30 January 2024. The price of the IPO was fixed at Rs 79 per share.
The IPO comprised fresh issue of 8,49,600 shares. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 47.44% from 65.02% pre-IPO.
The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to purchase of IT infrastructure and operating system, meeting incremental working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.
Docmode Health Technologies provides integrated learning solutions through online and offline models to healthcare professionals and learners globally. The company offers comprehensive and interactive learning programs for various healthcare professionals, including doctors, physicians, surgeons, dieticians, physiotherapists, nurses, technicians, and paramedics. Their focus spans the entire education value chain, catering to a wide range of healthcare disciplines.
As on 31 December 2023, company currently has 66 employees.
The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 23.60 crore and net profit of Rs 1.36 crore for the period as on 30 September 2023.
First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

