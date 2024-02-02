Sensex (    %)
                        
Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
BEML Land Assets Ltd, Punjab & Sind Bank, MIRC Electronics Ltd and Kitex Garments Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 February 2024.
Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 8.16 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 104.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.66 lakh shares in the past one month.
BEML Land Assets Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 312.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76336 shares in the past one month.
Punjab & Sind Bank spiked 19.39% to Rs 64.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.1 lakh shares in the past one month.
MIRC Electronics Ltd spurt 16.03% to Rs 25.99. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 15.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.47 lakh shares in the past one month.
Kitex Garments Ltd advanced 15.90% to Rs 272.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22143 shares in the past one month.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

