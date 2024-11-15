Dhanashree Electronics standalone net profit declines 30.95% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.11% to Rs 17.03 croreNet profit of Dhanashree Electronics declined 30.95% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.11% to Rs 17.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales17.0315.19 12 OPM %11.63-20.14 -PBDT0.941.28 -27 PBT0.771.12 -31 NP0.580.84 -31
