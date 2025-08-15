Friday, August 15, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhanashree Electronics standalone net profit rises 176.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Dhanashree Electronics standalone net profit rises 176.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Sales rise 82.12% to Rs 25.57 crore

Net profit of Dhanashree Electronics rose 176.32% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 82.12% to Rs 25.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales25.5714.04 82 OPM %9.868.33 -PBDT1.560.63 148 PBT1.360.46 196 NP1.050.38 176

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RSC International standalone net profit declines 88.89% in the June 2025 quarter

RSC International standalone net profit declines 88.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.09 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.09 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Asian Fertilizers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Asian Fertilizers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Keynote Financial Services standalone net profit rises 52.28% in the June 2025 quarter

Keynote Financial Services standalone net profit rises 52.28% in the June 2025 quarter

Sikozy Realtors reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sikozy Realtors reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

Explore News

Independence Day Speech LIVE UpdatesWhat's Open and Closed on Independence DayHappy Independence Day 2025 WishesBank Holiday TodayBluestone Jewellery IPO AllotmentBook Independence Day TicketRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon