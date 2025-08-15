Dhanashree Electronics standalone net profit rises 176.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 82.12% to Rs 25.57 croreNet profit of Dhanashree Electronics rose 176.32% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 82.12% to Rs 25.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales25.5714.04 82 OPM %9.868.33 -PBDT1.560.63 148 PBT1.360.46 196 NP1.050.38 176
