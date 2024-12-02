Dhani Loans & Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 29.43 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.03% to Rs 64.33 croreNet profit of Dhani Loans & Services reported to Rs 29.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 5.03% to Rs 64.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 67.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales64.3367.74 -5 OPM %67.4815.63 -PBDT42.668.90 379 PBT38.98-0.08 LP NP29.43-3.92 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content