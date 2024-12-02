Business Standard
Summit Digitel Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 781.20 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 8.12% to Rs 3386.50 crore

Net Loss of Summit Digitel Infrastructure reported to Rs 781.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 844.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.12% to Rs 3386.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3132.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3386.503132.20 8 OPM %38.2437.51 -PBDT-365.30-432.70 16 PBT-781.20-844.90 8 NP-781.20-844.90 8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 7:48 AM IST

