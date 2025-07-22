Dhanlaxmi Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 12.18 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 20.25% to Rs 367.76 croreNet profit of Dhanlaxmi Bank reported to Rs 12.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 8.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 20.25% to Rs 367.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 305.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income367.76305.84 20 OPM %54.8054.23 -PBDT12.18-8.00 LP PBT12.18-8.00 LP NP12.18-8.00 LP
