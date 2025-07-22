K&R Rail Engineering consolidated net profit declines 82.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 38.09% to Rs 88.06 croreNet profit of K&R Rail Engineering declined 82.08% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 38.09% to Rs 88.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 142.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales88.06142.23 -38 OPM %1.833.92 -PBDT1.575.25 -70 PBT0.864.42 -81 NP0.573.18 -82
