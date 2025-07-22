Oberoi Realty consolidated net profit declines 27.93% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 29.72% to Rs 987.55 croreNet profit of Oberoi Realty declined 27.93% to Rs 421.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 584.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 29.72% to Rs 987.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1405.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales987.551405.16 -30 OPM %52.6958.00 -PBDT538.58795.21 -32 PBT506.96775.03 -35 NP421.25584.51 -28
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content