Oberoi Realty consolidated net profit declines 27.93% in the June 2025 quarter

Oberoi Realty consolidated net profit declines 27.93% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 29.72% to Rs 987.55 crore

Net profit of Oberoi Realty declined 27.93% to Rs 421.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 584.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 29.72% to Rs 987.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1405.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales987.551405.16 -30 OPM %52.6958.00 -PBDT538.58795.21 -32 PBT506.96775.03 -35 NP421.25584.51 -28

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

