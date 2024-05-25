Business Standard
Diamines &amp; Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 76.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:14 AM IST
Sales decline 17.68% to Rs 29.38 crore
Net profit of Diamines & Chemicals declined 76.49% to Rs 2.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.68% to Rs 29.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 63.08% to Rs 15.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.91% to Rs 104.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 110.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales29.3835.69 -18 104.03110.56 -6 OPM %11.5034.66 -21.8050.23 - PBDT4.0513.30 -70 25.0458.13 -57 PBT3.3212.83 -74 22.1956.35 -61 NP2.259.57 -76 15.4741.90 -63
First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

