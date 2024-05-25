Globe Textiles (India) standalone net profit rises 71.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.57% to Rs 100.61 croreNet profit of Globe Textiles (India) rose 71.05% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.57% to Rs 100.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 110.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 27.49% to Rs 5.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.21% to Rs 428.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 399.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
