Diana Tea Company standalone net profit rises 386.24% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.28% to Rs 31.07 crore

Net profit of Diana Tea Company rose 386.24% to Rs 5.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 25.28% to Rs 31.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 24.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.31.0724.8019.217.145.861.555.351.105.301.09

