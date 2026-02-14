Tyroon Tea Company standalone net profit declines 92.99% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.44% to Rs 13.67 crore

Net profit of Tyroon Tea Company declined 92.99% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 0.44% to Rs 13.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.13.6713.731.5412.160.321.850.041.620.111.57

