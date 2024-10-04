Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Diffusion Engineers makes good debut

Diffusion Engineers makes good debut

Image

Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

Shares of Diffusion Engineers were currently trading at Rs 197.35 at 10:13 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 17.47 % as compared with the issue price of Rs 168.

The scrip was listed at Rs 188, exhibiting a premium of 11.9% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 197.35 and a low of 188. On the BSE, over 1.33lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The initial public offer (IPO) of Diffusion Engineers was subscribed 54.24 times. The issue opened for bidding on 26 September 2024 and it closed on 30 September 2024. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 159 to 168 per share.

 

The IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares of 9405000 equity share of Rs 10 face value.

Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, about Rs 71.38 crore will be used for funding capital expenditure requirements towards expansion of its existing manufacturing facility Unit IV at Khapri (Uma) in Nagpur, Rs 30.385 crore towards setting up of a new manufacturing facility located at Hingna in Sonegaon District of Maharashtra, Rs 22 crore towards funding working capital requirements of the company and balance for general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Diffusion Engineers on Thursday, 5 September 2024, raised Rs 47.14 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 28.06 lakh shares at Rs 168 each to 5 anchor investors.

Diffusion Engineers, promoted by Prashant Garg, manufactures welding consumables, wear plates and wear parts and heavy engineering machinery for core industries. It provides specialized repairs and reconditioning services for heavy machinery and equipment and trades anti-wear powders and welding and cutting machinery.

More From This Section

Bank of Baroda edges higher after global business rises by over 10% YoY in Q1 FY25

Bank of Baroda edges higher after global business rises by over 10% YoY in Q1 FY25

Angel One client base rises 61% YoY in September 2024

Angel One client base rises 61% YoY in September 2024

Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology shares gain

Macrotech Developers Ltd Slides 3.55%, BSE Realty index Drops 1.21%

Macrotech Developers Ltd Slides 3.55%, BSE Realty index Drops 1.21%

R Systems International Ltd Surges 5.5%

R Systems International Ltd Surges 5.5%

The company provides super conditioning process at its manufacturing facilities, a surface treatment solution for machine components that enhances wear resistance, eliminates stress and improves their repairability ultimately extending their lifespan and reducing production costs.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 30.80 crore and sales of Rs 278.14 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Diffusion Engineers ipo listing today

Diffusion Engineers lists 15% higher over IPO price on NSE; misses GMP hype

Accident, road accident

LIVE news: 10 killed, 3 injured as speeding truck collides with tractor trolley in Mirzapur

FIFA opts not to ban Israel

FIFA says no to outright suspension of Israel, will investigate claims

PremiumCatherin Macgregor, Group CEO and board member, ENGIE

ENGIE pursuing organic growth for India renewables portfolio: Group CEO

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 150pts, at 82,350, Nifty at 25,200; IT, PSB gain, Auto falls

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 10:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana Assembly Polls LIveBihar FloodsLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayVirat KohliIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon