Diffusion Engineers standalone net profit rises 119.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.08% to Rs 73.37 croreNet profit of Diffusion Engineers rose 119.81% to Rs 14.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.08% to Rs 73.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 67.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales73.3767.26 9 OPM %25.6211.82 -PBDT18.5110.06 84 PBT17.088.77 95 NP14.206.46 120
