Denis Chem Lab standalone net profit rises 19.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.90% to Rs 43.28 croreNet profit of Denis Chem Lab rose 19.23% to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.90% to Rs 43.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 41.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales43.2841.26 5 OPM %11.1410.54 -PBDT4.934.55 8 PBT3.322.92 14 NP2.482.08 19
