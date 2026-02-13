Dilip Buildcon consolidated net profit rises 619.92% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 17.45% to Rs 2137.90 croreNet profit of Dilip Buildcon rose 619.92% to Rs 829.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 115.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 17.45% to Rs 2137.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2589.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2137.902589.69 -17 OPM %17.8718.40 -PBDT202.61199.89 1 PBT127.66114.01 12 NP829.85115.27 620
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn consolidated net profit declines 3.64% in the December 2025 quarter
Entertainment Network (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.42 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 5:56 PM IST