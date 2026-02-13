Dilip Buildcon consolidated net profit rises 619.92% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 17.45% to Rs 2137.90 crore

Net profit of Dilip Buildcon rose 619.92% to Rs 829.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 115.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 17.45% to Rs 2137.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2589.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2137.902589.6917.8718.40202.61199.89127.66114.01829.85115.27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News