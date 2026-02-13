IRB Infrastructure Developers consolidated net profit declines 96.50% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 7.62% to Rs 1871.17 croreNet profit of IRB Infrastructure Developers declined 96.50% to Rs 210.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6026.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 7.62% to Rs 1871.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2025.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1871.172025.44 -8 OPM %54.6448.59 -PBDT627.07587.79 7 PBT337.66322.70 5 NP210.796026.11 -97
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn consolidated net profit declines 3.64% in the December 2025 quarter
Entertainment Network (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.42 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 5:56 PM IST