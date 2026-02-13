IRB Infrastructure Developers consolidated net profit declines 96.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.62% to Rs 1871.17 crore

Net profit of IRB Infrastructure Developers declined 96.50% to Rs 210.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6026.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 7.62% to Rs 1871.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2025.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1871.172025.4454.6448.59627.07587.79337.66322.70210.796026.11

