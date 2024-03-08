Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Dilip Buildcon emerges as L-1 bidder for Rs 548 cr project

Image

Last Updated : Mar 08 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Dilip Buildcon said that it has been declared as lowest bidder (L-1) by National Highways Authority of India for Rs 548 crore project on hybrid annuity basis in Tamil Nadu.
The scope of the project includes improving the alignment of Thoppur Ghat Section in Dharmapuri - Salem on Hybrid Annuity Mode in Tamil Nadu.
The cost of the project is Rs 548 crore and completion period is 36 months. The operation period of the said project would be 15 yrs from COD.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Dilip Buildcon is presently in the business of development of infrastructure facilities on Engineering Procurement and Construction basis (EPC) and undertakes contract from various Government and other parties and special purpose vehicles promoted by the Company.
Dilip Buildcon reported 3.28% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 107.38 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 111.03 crore in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations increased 23.9% YoY to Rs 2,876.84 crore in Q3 FY24.
Shares of Dilip Buildcon rose 1.02% to end at Rs 437.40 on 7 March 2024 on the BSE.
The market is closed today, on account of mahashivratri.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Dilip Buildcon gains as JV bags Rs 413-cr project

G R Infra gains on inking pact to sell entire stake in 7 subsidiaries

Dilip Buildcon consolidated net profit declines 3.29% in the December 2023 quarter

Dilip Buildcon JV bags irrigation project of Rs 412 cr

Dilip Buildcon update on Zuari Observatory Towers project in Goa

Solara Active Pharma appoints Arun Kumar Baskaran as CFO

Titagarh Rail bags order worth Rs 1,909 crore

Torrent Power bags 306-MW solar project in Maharashtra

JG Chemicals IPO ends with decent subscription

RVNL bags multiple orders worth Rs 1,140 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 4:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaha Shivratri 2024International Women's Day 2024Stock Market HolidayGold Price TodayIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 LIVE SCOREPM Modi | LPG cylinder pricesBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon