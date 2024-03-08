Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Titagarh Rail bags order worth Rs 1,909 crore

Image

Last Updated : Mar 08 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Titagarh Rail Systems announced that it has received an order from Ministry of Railways worth Rs 1,909.04 crore.
The company will manufacture and supply 4,463 BOSM Wagons for a contract value of Rs 1,909.04 crore.
Titagarh Rail Systems (formerly known as Titagarh Wagons) is the largest private sector manufacturer of wagons and an established player in passenger coaches.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The firms standalone net profit surged 91.25% to Rs 75.03 crore in Q3 FY24 as against to Rs 39.23 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations jumped 24.6% to Rs 954.68 crore in Q3 FY24 from Rs 766.40 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.
The scrip rose 0.93% to settle at Rs 899.20 on Thursday, 7 March 2024.
The domestic market is closed today, on account of Mahashivratri.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Titagarh Rail spurts on bagging Rs 170-cr order from Defence Ministry

Titagarh Rail Systems update on additional investment into Titagarh Firema S.p.A, Italy (associate company)

Titagarh Rail Systems bags Rs 170-cr order from Defence Ministry

Titagarh Rail Systems Q3 PAT climbs 91% YoY to Rs 75 cr

Shivaliks Mercantile acquires 34.59% stake in Titagarh Firema SpA

Torrent Power bags 306-MW solar project in Maharashtra

JG Chemicals IPO ends with decent subscription

RVNL bags multiple orders worth Rs 1,140 cr

H.G. Infra Engg emerges as L-1 bidder for construction project in Jharkhand

CRISIL reaffirms ratings of Alembic Pharmaceuticals with 'stable' outlook

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaha Shivratri 2024International Women's Day 2024Stock Market HolidayGold Price TodayIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 LIVE SCOREPM Modi | LPG cylinder pricesBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon