Titagarh Rail bags order worth Rs 1,909 crore

Titagarh Rail Systems announced that it has received an order from Ministry of Railways worth Rs 1,909.04 crore.

Titagarh Rail Systems (formerly known as Titagarh Wagons) is the largest private sector manufacturer of wagons and an established player in passenger coaches.

The firms standalone net profit surged 91.25% to Rs 75.03 crore in Q3 FY24 as against to Rs 39.23 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations jumped 24.6% to Rs 954.68 crore in Q3 FY24 from Rs 766.40 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

The scrip rose 0.93% to settle at Rs 899.20 on Thursday, 7 March 2024.

The domestic market is closed today, on account of Mahashivratri.

The company will manufacture and supply 4,463 BOSM Wagons for a contract value of Rs 1,909.04 crore.