Dish TV India Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Dish TV India Ltd is quoting at Rs 19.25, up 6.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 48.08% in last one year as compared to a 28.19% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.48% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Dish TV India Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 19.25, up 6.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 22507.2. The Sensex is at 74136.28, up 0.31%. Dish TV India Ltd has slipped around 7.45% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Dish TV India Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1914.9, up 1.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 822.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 433.79 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 22.36 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News