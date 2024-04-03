Sensex (    %)
                             
Shriram Finance Ltd soars 2.77%, Gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Shriram Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 2534.2, up 2.77% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 96.59% in last one year as compared to a 28.19% gain in NIFTY and a 15.63% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.
Shriram Finance Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2534.2, up 2.77% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 22507.2. The Sensex is at 74136.28, up 0.31%. Shriram Finance Ltd has added around 3.58% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Shriram Finance Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21150.95, up 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.68 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2547.4, up 2.77% on the day. Shriram Finance Ltd is up 96.59% in last one year as compared to a 28.19% gain in NIFTY and a 15.63% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.
The PE of the stock is 13.53 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

