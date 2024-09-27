Business Standard
Dish TV India Ltd spurts 1.97%, gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 1:31 PM IST

Dish TV India Ltd is quoting at Rs 14.5, up 1.97% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 21.2% in last one year as compared to a 34.26% drop in NIFTY and a 4.06% drop in the Nifty Media index.

Dish TV India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 14.5, up 1.97% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 26212.75. The Sensex is at 85637.05, down 0.23%. Dish TV India Ltd has dropped around 2.49% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Dish TV India Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2148, down 0.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 196.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 123.42 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

