Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR turns slightly weak against US dollar ahead of key data releases

INR turns slightly weak against US dollar ahead of key data releases

Image

Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Indian Rupee has eased slightly today, continuing to see some resistance around two month high against the US dollar. The INR currently trades down 5 paise at 83.66 per US dollar. Local equities stayed supported in record territory with the benchmark NIFTY50 index nearing 26300 mark. INR is likely turning cautious ahead of the critical US PCE data and market is also waiting for local releases like government finances and core sector growth. The US dollar index is off its 14 month low and stays in a narrow trajectory. However, it has not gone back below the 100 mark following US Feds large sized 50 basis points cut in the last week. On the NSE, USD/INR futures are quoting flat at 83.78 for the October expiry.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmarks pull back, Sensex red at 85,600, Nifty down at 26,200

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd Test Day 1: Rain arrives on brink of lunch; BAN 73/2

Sr Lanka, Sri lanka flag

Sri Lanka orders audit of Indian firms' visa outsourcing deal amid scandal

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

SJVN share price rises 5% on signing two MoUs with Maharashtra government

steel

Govt to launch another PLI scheme for speciality steel, says steel secy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayKRN Heat Exchanger IPOSBI NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon