Disha Resources reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 97.87% to Rs 0.03 croreNet Loss of Disha Resources reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 97.87% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.031.41 -98 OPM %-733.33-2.13 -PBDT-0.22-0.02 -1000 PBT-0.22-0.02 -1000 NP-0.21-0.02 -950
