Roopa Industries standalone net profit declines 3.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 80.99% to Rs 25.61 croreNet profit of Roopa Industries declined 3.33% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 80.99% to Rs 25.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales25.6114.15 81 OPM %6.3612.01 -PBDT0.921.03 -11 PBT0.720.80 -10 NP0.580.60 -3
