Divi's Labs posts PAT of Rs 358 crore in Q3; material consumption at 39% of sales

Divi's Laboratories' consolidated net profit for Q3 FY24 was Rs 358 crores as against a PAT of Rs 306 crore for Q3 FY23, thereby recording a growth of 17% YoY.

The companys total income in the third quarter rose by 7% to Rs 1950 crore from Rs 1821 crore posted in the same period last year.

Material consumption for this quarter came to be about 39% of sales revenue. It was 43% of sales revenue in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY24 stood at Rs 489 crore, up by 12% from Rs 435 crore in Q3 FY23.

On a standalone basis, the company has posted revenue and PAT of Rs 1,902 crore (up 5% YoY) and Rs 358 crore (up 15% YoY), respectively, in Q3 FY24.

Divis Laboratories is engaged in the manufacture of active pharmaceutical ingredients, intermediates and nutraceutical ingredients.

The scrip shed 0.90% to end at Rs 3651 on the BSE on Friday.

