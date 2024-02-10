Sensex (    %)
                        
Divi's Labs posts PAT of Rs 358 crore in Q3; material consumption at 39% of sales

Last Updated : Feb 10 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Divi's Laboratories' consolidated net profit for Q3 FY24 was Rs 358 crores as against a PAT of Rs 306 crore for Q3 FY23, thereby recording a growth of 17% YoY.
The companys total income in the third quarter rose by 7% to Rs 1950 crore from Rs 1821 crore posted in the same period last year.
Material consumption for this quarter came to be about 39% of sales revenue. It was 43% of sales revenue in the corresponding period last fiscal.
Profit before tax in Q3 FY24 stood at Rs 489 crore, up by 12% from Rs 435 crore in Q3 FY23.
On a standalone basis, the company has posted revenue and PAT of Rs 1,902 crore (up 5% YoY) and Rs 358 crore (up 15% YoY), respectively, in Q3 FY24.
Divis Laboratories is engaged in the manufacture of active pharmaceutical ingredients, intermediates and nutraceutical ingredients.
The scrip shed 0.90% to end at Rs 3651 on the BSE on Friday.
First Published: Feb 10 2024 | 2:20 PM IST

