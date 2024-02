Consequent to the said acquisition, Himadri Future Material Technology has become a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) of HCEL and a step down wholly owned subsidiary of Himadri Speciality Chemical w.e.f. 01 February 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Himadri Clean Energy (HCEL), the wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) of Himadri Speciality Chemical has completed acquisition of 100% equity shares of Himadri Future Material Technology, by way of purchase of equity shares from the existing shareholders of the Target Company.