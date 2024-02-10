Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Capital India Finance reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.29 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 10 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Sales rise 2.72% to Rs 164.19 crore
Net profit of Capital India Finance reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 9.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 2.72% to Rs 164.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 159.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales164.19159.84 3 OPM %19.981.03 -PBDT6.49-17.23 LP PBT-1.15-23.66 95 NP0.29-9.54 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Kreon Finnancial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.47 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Nifty trades near 22,000 Level; PSU Bank shares in demand

Indices trade near flat line; FMCG shares decline

Nifty above 21,900; oil and gas shares rises

Punjab Communications reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.36 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Mawana Sugars consolidated net profit rises 231.64% in the December 2023 quarter

Hisar Metal Industries standalone net profit declines 36.51% in the December 2023 quarter

Zenith Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Divyashakti standalone net profit declines 13.21% in the December 2023 quarter

ADC India Communications standalone net profit rises 67.02% in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2024 | 1:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayArticle 370 TrailerLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBharat Ratna AwardHappy Chocolate Day 2024Zomato Share PriceICC U19 World Cup 2024 FinalBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon