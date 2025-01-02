Business Standard

Divis Laboratories commences commercial operations of a part of Unit III greenfield project

Divis Laboratories commences commercial operations of a part of Unit III greenfield project

Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Divis Laboratories has commenced commercial operations from a part of the Phase I of Unit III greenfield project at Ontimamidi Village (Kona), Thondangi Mandal, Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh from 01 January 2025.

The phase I of the Unit III greenfield project of the Company at Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh is being implemented on 200 acres of 500 acres Unit III site, with an estimated investment between Rs 1,200 crore to Rs 1,500 crore.

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

