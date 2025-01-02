Business Standard

Force Motors soars on supply order of 2,429 ambulances

Force Motors soars on supply order of 2,429 ambulances

Image

Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Force Motors surged 11.50% to Rs 7,394 after the company received an order for supply of 2,429 units of BSVI diesel ambulance to Medical Health and Family Welfare Department, Uttar Pradesh.

The order is to be executed between December 2024 and March 2025.

Force Motors is engaged in manufacturing light commercial vehicles, utility vehicles, and engines. It is an automobile company with a focus on the design, development, and manufacture of a range of automotive components, aggregates and vehicles.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 43.83% to Rs 135.02 crore on 7.75% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,941.33 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

 

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

