DJS Stock & Shares reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 98.04% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net loss of DJS Stock & Shares reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 98.04% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.010.51-700.0078.43-0.070.40-0.070.40-0.050.39

