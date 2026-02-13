Friday, February 13, 2026 | 05:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DJS Stock & Shares reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

DJS Stock & Shares reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 5:53 PM IST

Sales decline 98.04% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net loss of DJS Stock & Shares reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 98.04% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.010.51 -98 OPM %-700.0078.43 -PBDT-0.070.40 PL PBT-0.070.40 PL NP-0.050.39 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 5:53 PM IST

