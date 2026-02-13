IEL standalone net profit rises 123.81% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.50% to Rs 0.55 crore

Net profit of IEL rose 123.81% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 37.50% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.550.4083.6467.500.490.290.480.280.470.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News