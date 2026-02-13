IEL standalone net profit rises 123.81% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 37.50% to Rs 0.55 croreNet profit of IEL rose 123.81% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 37.50% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.550.40 38 OPM %83.6467.50 -PBDT0.490.29 69 PBT0.480.28 71 NP0.470.21 124
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 5:52 PM IST