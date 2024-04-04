Sensex (    %)
                             
DMart hits 52 week high as revenue jumps 20% YoY in Q4 FY24

Image

Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Avenue Supermarts (DMart) rallied 4.11% to Rs 4,643.10 after the company announced that the total number of DMart stores as of 31 March 2024 stood at 365.
DMart has reported standalone revenue of Rs 12,393.46 crore in quarter ended 31 March 2024, recording a growth of 19.89% from Rs 10,337.12 crore posted in the same period a year ago.
The revenue is higher than Rs 8,606.09 crore reported in the quarter ended 31 March 2022 and Rs 7,303.13 crore registered in the quarter ended 31 March 2021.
Avenue Supermarts is a Mumbai-based company, which owns and operates D-Mart stores. D-Mart is a national supermarket chain that offers customers a range of home and personal products under one roof.
The companys standalone net profit grew by 14.9% to Rs 737 crore on 17.2% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 13,247 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.
The scrip hit 52 week high at Rs 4,710.15 in intraday today.
First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 10:39 AM IST

