DME Development reports standalone net loss of Rs 223.71 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 187.00 croreNet Loss of DME Development reported to Rs 223.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales reported to Rs 187.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales187.000 0 OPM %99.870 -PBDT-302.31-0.16 -188844 PBT-302.31-0.16 -188844 NP-223.71-0.12 -186325
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content