Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Dollar Index Limits Upside As US GDP Weakens; PCE Awaited

Image

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 1:53 PM IST
The US dollar steadied on Friday following a sharp slide in the previous session after US GDP came in weaker than expected pointing to a possible reduction in interest rates by Fed to keep the economy ashore. Persistent tensions in the Middle East are also supporting the safe haven currency. Currently, the dollar index futures are quoting at 104.84, up 0.17% on the day after a 0.30% decline seen yesterday. The second estimate of US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) showed the economy expanded at an annualized pace of 1.3% in Q1 from 1.6% in the previous reading. Moreover, the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending May 25 rose to 219K from the previous week of 216K, above the market consensus of 218K. Investors now await clarity on Federal Reserves stance on interest rates from the upcoming PCE report although concerns on sluggish inflation and hawkish comments from Fed officials are likely to deter the Fed from taking the action in the near term. Among the basket currencies, EURUSD and GBPUSD are trading lower at $1.0837 and $1.2708 respectively.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Dollar Index Adds Strength On Hawkish Fed Views; US PCE Eyed

INR Dips Lower Amid Dollar Strength Ahead Of PCE Data; Firm Equities Limit Downside

DXY Futures March Ahead Of 105 Mark As Fed Officials Maintain Hawkish Tone; US PCE Data Eyed

Dollar Index Losing Traction Below 104 Mark Ahead Of US PCE Data

UK Pound Eyes Break Above $1.27; US PCE Data In Focus For Further Cues

Ratnabhumi Developers consolidated net profit rises 500.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Mayukh Dealtrade consolidated net profit rises 700.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Suumaya Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 829.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Response Informatics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.86 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Dynacons Systems &amp; Solutions consolidated net profit rises 14.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 31 2024 | 1:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersDelhi water CrisisWorld No Tobacco DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon