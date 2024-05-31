Suumaya Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 829.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 209.84% to Rs 84.37 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1182.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 467.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 85.81% to Rs 1232.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 663.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net Loss of Suumaya Industries reported to Rs 829.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 473.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 209.84% to Rs 84.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.84.3727.231232.83663.48-365.40-1800.77-55.29-82.61-304.20-471.49-658.97-459.76-305.50-473.41-664.34-467.98-829.42-473.41-1182.97-467.98